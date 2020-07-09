This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Hides a Mystery Under the Hood

1965 Kirkham 427 S/C Roadster Looks Like a Mimetic Polyalloy Work of Art

The first-generation Chevrolet Camaro was manufactured between 1966 and 1969, and was offered either as a 2-door hardtop or a 2-door convertible with a wide array of engine choices. 12 photos



Allegedly converted into a drag car, this 1967 Chevrolet Camaro has just 30 miles (48 km) on the clock, and the owner that’s now selling it through The Internet Car Lot on



There are probably so few miles on it because of the "high-performance" powerplant fitted under the hood, one we are told nothing about. We're guessing it was either fitted there or reworked recently, and it's a “high-performance V8” unit offered alongside a new FTI transmission, an FTI converter, upgraded brakes, and racing seats.



The standard 1967 Camaro SS was offered with a 350 ci (5.7-liter engine) developing 295 horsepower and a 396 ci (6.5-liter) big-block V8 unit with 375 horsepower. Judging from the badges on this car, visible in the photos, the 350 could have been the engine installed under the hood at one point in the car's life.



According to the seller, the Camaro already comes with a fresh racing certificate and is also licensed in the state of Nebraska. We're told it comes in mint condition.



This build drag car isn't necessarily very expensive, as it can be yours for around $32,500. At first glance, this is pretty good price for a custom Camaro in this condition. As usual in such cases though, any potential buyer should first check out the full spec list before making a final decision, and of course contact the seller for more information about the yellow pony.

