This 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Is a Show Car That Took 10,000 Hours to Restore

The 1962 Chevrolet Corvette was the last model of the first generation, and it introduces a series of significant changes versus the previous model years. 14 photos



Since it brought so many changes, the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette is a model many people want to own, so a fully-restored car that comes in tip-top shape is obviously expected to be fairly expensive.



This is the case of the award-winning Corvette that we have here, and which is currently being sold online at a price that’ll probably come as a shock for you. Vanguard Motors, the garage that’s selling the car, wants no less than $289,900.



In essence a restomod, this Corvette is powered by a GM LSX 454 (7.4-liter) V8 engine that generates no less than 627 horsepower and which, of course, comes alongside a series of other improvements, including a new alternator and steering shaft, a GM 4L80E 4-speed automatic transmission, and a Ford 9'' rear end with Posi inside an aftermarket FAB9.



eBay page where the garage put the car up for sale, worth knowing is that this '62 Corvette is actually a model that has already won several prestigious awards.



For example, it has been featured at the 2016 SEMA show and the Battle for the Builders and it’s also a winner of the 2016 edition of the Chicago World of Wheels.



And according to the garage, no less than 10,000 hours of hard labor work were needed to restore the car and bring it to the mint condition that we can find it in today.

