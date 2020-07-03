Chevrolet Corvette Z06 "Japanese Joyride" Is a 2JZ Vessel

Mixed emotions, this is what the build sitting before us brings. And that's because we're looking at a C6-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 that now features 2JZ motivation.
The sheer idea of a C6 Z06 that has lost its factory motor is enough to rattle candlesticks in the purist church and perhaps outside of it.
And that's because this 'Vette comes with an LS7 7.0-liter V8 that was introduced as the largest-displacement small-block engine ever back in the day - the motor delivers 505 hp and 470 lb-ft of twist, but, if we look past the numbers, its sheer size and nature provide an unforgettable driving experience even at normal speeds. Besides, the LS7 also features a dry-sump lubrication system, so it doesn't experience oil starvation when you hit the track.
Then again, this heart transplant, which sees the Corvette sporting the infamous Toyota 2JZ motor, has been performed and we need to deal with it.
RSG High Performance Center, the shop that handled the swap, is located in the United Arab Emirates and you should know American machines get plenty of love in that part of the world.
It's only natural to expect such a build to aim for a monstrous output, with the horsepower number perhaps sitting in the four-digit area. And while the specialist hasn't released such details, the company has shared the main ingredients of the mix with us.
Much to nobody's surprise, the 3.0-liter straight-six now works with a generously-sized turbo, while also featuring a custom fuel system, a Motec M130 management system and a custom air intake, among others
The 2JZ is mated to the factory six-speed manual, and uses an adapter and a custom Tilton clutch and flywheel. Oh, and it seems that, in order for the new setup to fit, RSG also had to work on the K member.
Now, as you'll notice in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page (we must thank 1320video for bringing this to our attention), the build looks as clean as they get.
As for the newfound soundtrack of the C6 Corvette Z06, we'll ask you to be the judge of this by hitting the play button below.
RSG New project: 2jZ engine swap on Corvette C6 ZO6 6 speed original C6 transmission Motec engine management M130, intake, turbo kit , customized Tilton clutch with flywheel, Customized K member, fuel system , customized adaptor from transmission to engine all fabrication and modifications made by RSG.