Chevrolet Corvette Z06 "Japanese Joyride" Is a 2JZ Vessel

View this post on Instagram

RSG New project: 2jZ engine swap on Corvette C6 ZO6 6 speed original C6 transmission Motec engine management M130, intake, turbo kit , customized Tilton clutch with flywheel, Customized K member, fuel system , customized adaptor from transmission to engine all fabrication and modifications made by RSG. #2jzswap#2jz#corvette#C6#1320tv#turbo#RSG#dragrace#rollrace#Mile#1320video#motec#

A post shared by RSG High Performance Center (@rsg_performance) on Jul 2, 2020 at 8:10am PDT