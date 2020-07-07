Chevrolet Teases Arrival of New Colors and Stripes on 2021 C8 Corvette

Boom X Is the ‘07 Chevy Suburban That Keeps the Party Lit

Chevrolet has just gone past the anniversary date of the first Corvette as well as finally updating its dealers on the progress with the production of the backlog orders for the 2020 C8 Corvette. Now we have more novelties for fans of the upcoming 2021 model year – the automaker has just gone to Facebook for a brief video teaser of some of the new options. 116 photos



Inside the cockpit the 3LT pack will receive additional seat combinations: (HFC) Trim Suede Strike Yellow/Sky Cool Gray or (HT7) Leather Jet Black with Sky Cool Gray. Meanwhile, all 1LT/2LT/3LT options are being technologically updated to the new wireless Apple CarPlay standard we have been seeing so much as of late.



Apparently, anyone looking to add the ‘Magnetic Selective Ride Control’ to the car will not be forced to go with the Z51 as well. More leaked information also talked back then about the upcoming new colors for racing stripes – the very same ones we see now officially teased by the Chevrolet



The preview is extremely short and fast – General Motors even pokes fun at itself by telling viewers not to blink because they might miss some essential information. For the 2021 C8 Corvette the company is adding four new packs – next to the already available Carbon Flash Metallic, Midnight Gray and Sterling Silver full-length dual racing stripes. The new ones are a bit simpler: full length racing stripes in Orange, Red, Yellow and Blue.



Note: The attached gallery depicts the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8).



