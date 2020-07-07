775 HP Brand New Ford Mustang GT Available from Under $45K

High power outputs usually come with similarly high acquisition prices, and that's perfectly understandable. If they didn't, then all you'd see out on the street would be GT500s and Hellcats, whereas now these range toppers still retain an air of exclusivity.
Fuel efficiency might play a tiny role as well, but the main reason people settle for lesser versions of a particular model has to do with its price. For instance, the 2020 Ford Mustang GT500 starts at just under $74,000, but you're very likely to spec it for slightly more than that. What you get for that money in terms of powertrain is a turbocharged 315 cu in (5,163 cc) V8 engine good for 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of maximum torque, which is enough to clear the 0-60 mph sprint in just 3.1 seconds.
Those are the kind of numbers you no one would mind having under the hood of their car, which is why Beechmont Ford, a Ford dealership from Cincinnati, Ohio is offering a very special package for the new Mustang. The outfit will gladly sell you a brand-new Mustang with 775 HP for only $44,994 with all the modifications done in house and ready to be put to use the minute you roll out of the dealership.
It sounds like either magic or a scam, but it's neither. It's just an upgrade program aimed at the budget sensitive ones among us who want to get the full muscle car experience without spending their entire life savings and the kids' college funds. And with 775 hp (they say it's an estimate, so it could be less; but also more?) and 670 lb-ft (907 Nm) of torque, you're definitely getting that.
The not so secret behind this offer is the Stage 1 Whipple Gen 5 Supercharger that Beechmont Ford will have installed on any 2020 Ford Mustang GT with the stock 300 cu in (5-liter) naturally aspirated V8 engine. The dealership offers a comprehensive warranty for its vehicles, as well as various other customization options, but they will naturally inflate the price tag. But do you know what the best part is? You can have all this power while keeping the six-speed manual transmission of the GT. Which is kind of insane.
