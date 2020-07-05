1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Was Hidden Away in a Garage for 37 Years

This 1966 Ford Mustang Is a True Barn Find with an Original Deluxe Pony Interior

As for the price of this Mustang, it obviously makes sense to be kind of expensive since it’s a restored barn find. The garage wants $67,995 for this Mustang, and you can see it in person in Charlotte, North Carolina. Given its condition, you can very well drive the car home if you agree with this price. In fact, being stored for that long away from everyone’s eyes is what makes the Mustang truly special, as bringing such a car back to working condition and turning it into a daily driver is something that requires quite a lot of resources. Including time, that is, although the seller does not reveal how many years were needed to complete the restoration project.Because yes, this Mustang Boss 302 is now up for sale on eBay, and the folks over at garage Streetside Classics explain that it has only 34,209 miles (a little over 55,000 km) on the clock. So it’s a low-mileage car, which makes it even a more compelling purchase for those who actually want to drive this Mustang on a regular basis.The car is powered by the Boss 302 (5.0-liter) engine that features only original parts, and of course, it’s a survivor that runs perfectly.“It fires up and runs with the strength of a meticulously restored classic,” the garage guarantees.The engine is paired to a 4-speed manual transmission and comes alongside Ford's nine-inch rear end, wide Tiger Paw tires on Magnum 500 wheels, and power front disc brakes with new brake lines.The interior too looks pretty cool, so you’ll get original equipment like the fold-flat rear seat, interior lights, and an AM radio (which obviously doesn’t make much sense these days, but it’s a vintage piece of technology that’s cool to have on such a classic).As for the price of this Mustang, it obviously makes sense to be kind of expensive since it’s a restored barn find. The garage wants $67,995 for this Mustang, and you can see it in person in Charlotte, North Carolina. Given its condition, you can very well drive the car home if you agree with this price.

