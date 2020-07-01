This 1964 Ford Mustang Is a Modern Pony Powered by a Blue Oval Legend

4 This 1966 Ford Mustang in Emberglo is All Original, Needs a Second Chance

A 1964 Ford Mustang that has recently been restored is now up for sale online, and the car comes with a super-compelling package that adds some extra appeal to this iconic model. 29 photos



And the folks over at Streetside Classics who are now selling the car claim that other upgrades in this department have also been made, including the addition of a mild cam, an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor with electric choke, an Edelbrock intake, polished Ford Motorsport valve covers, and a dual-exhaust system.



The modern feeling is further enhanced by new ZR-rated tires, but also continues inside where you can find an AM/FM digital tuner, a GT-style round gauge package with digital readouts, and gears displayed on the shifter.



The interior of the car comes in tip-top shape, and this makes total sense given the restomod has been finalized in 2016. And according to the seller, the car has been driven for just 1,400 miles (2,250 km) after the restoration, so it’s pretty much a new car.



The Smoked Silver Metallic finish-like looks new as well, and the seller claims it’s actually one rare thing, as it’s one of the first colors available on the Mustang. However, keep in mind this isn’t the original paint, but a finish that’s supposed to resemble the Smoked Silver Metallic finish.



Other cool upgrades include a fully working air conditioning system, modern Cobra-style 17-inch polished alloys, and brand-new carpets, door panels, and dash elements.



