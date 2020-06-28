The Super Soco TS is Not the Fastest, Not the Strongest, But the Most Affordable

This 1969 Ford Mustang Is Truly a One of a Kind Beast Painted in Silver Jade

If the ’69 Mustang is something that you consider too mainstream and want something that’s more unique, someone claims they have a one in a million model. And the great news is that it can be yours. 12 photos



The list of equipment that the car comes with includes dual sport racing mirrors, front and rear spoilers, bucket seats, factory chrome wheels with GT hub caps, a chrome GT exhaust, and a GT fuel cap.



But the star of the show is undoubtedly the paint of the car paired with something that sets it apart from the rest of the Mustangs made for model year 1969.



The car is painted in Silver Jade, and the owner claims it’s one of just 434 units that were manufactured that year with this super-special color. And because one of 434 models isn’t something that can convince a collector to buy a Mustang, the owner says that according to their numbers, 12 of these Silver Jade Mustangs came with GT equipment, and only 6 of them shipped with sport deck rear seats.



And now here comes the best part: only one was actually equipped with an immersion block heater, and it’s the one sitting in front of you waiting for your money.



Needless to say, the car comes in mint condition and everything runs exactly as you’d expect it to run. The Mustang has a little over 17,000 miles (27,350 km) on the clock, all documented according to the owner.



