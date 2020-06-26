1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 "Revival" Is a Modern Shelby GT500 in Disguise

With Ford having recently revived the Mach 1 nameplate for the 2021 Mustang, we are now here to discuss a different flavor of the badge, namely a home-brewed one. That would be a 1970 Mustang Mach 1 that has been given a thorough modernization treatment.
While many aficionados are in love with the new Mach 1, there are some who believe the special should've been even more tech-gifted. However, if we consider that the newcomer replaces the Bullitt, not the Shelby GT350, it's safe to say the fresh arrival sits higher than the car it supersedes.
None of that concerns Gregg Richhart, though, since the aficionado has decided to grab the body of a '70 Mach 1 and throw it onto a 2009 Shelby GT500. The build is still in the making, even though it has reached an advanced stage.
The enthusiast decided to share the photos of the build on the Kindig It Design - Custom Car 100% Facebook Group and if the name sounds familiar it's probably because you've seen Dave Kindig's projects on the Bitchin' Rides TV show (note that we're talking about a private group that 's probably a fan effort rather than an official one).
As you can imagine, this sort of mix requires serious fabrication work and the process is even more interesting to follow if we consider that the man behind it is not a pro.
"Although I am a hobbyist and not an expert or a professional car builder, I hope the pictures are helpful to those who are interested in this type of work," Richhart explains. Note that while you'll find multiple pics showcasing the main steps completed so far in the gallery above, those wishing to view the complete album will need to join the said group.
There have been certain turning points in the project. For instance, the amateur builder attempted to gift the rear end with retro Shelby GT500-like light clusters, but ultimately settled for an old-school look that would stay true to the Mach 1 name.
Another important bit concerns the meaty fenders and it seems this bad boy will be the sort of all-metal widebody machine.
While no details about the muscle are mentioned, the '09 GT500 donor car was photographed with its original engine. This means we're talking about a supercharged 5.4-liter DOHC V8 with an iron block and aluminum cylinder heads. In factory trim, which is mated to a six-speed manual, delivers 500 hp and 480 lb⋅ft (651 Nm).
What about the old school spirit of the car? Heck, tail-out experience delivered by the live rear axle of a 2014 GT500 was probably the most extreme automotive moment my brain has recorded to date, so this hybrid 'Stang will certainly keep the driver fully immersed.
