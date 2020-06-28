2020 Ford F-450 "Low & Tow" Is Not Your Typical Super Duty

We've already discussed the new 2021 Ford F-150 (you'll find images of it in the gallery above) and oh how engineering efforts have evolved! The newcomer can tow as much as the Super Duty from the early 2000s, but this doesn't mean the Blue Oval will steer clear of updating the work-even-harder versions of the truck. Until it does, though, we can still talk about the current ones and we're here to focus on a 2020 Ford F-450 Platinum... in rendering form.
"You can find the 2020 Super Duty F-450 in the real world, so why do we need a digital portrait of it?" one might rightfully ask. For starters, we're talking about a truck that, in this Platinum trim, which is the second highest one, comes with a starting price of $84,775. So, if you're willing to explore a custom incarnation of it, as is the case here, you'll probably enter pixel territory.
Custom trucks seem to be more popular than ever these days, from retro COE (Cab Over Engine) goodies being used for all sorts of restomod projects to these modern, big-nose machines.
And since we're talking about a contemporary machine, you should know this pixel exercise proposes the simplest pathway to a bespoke look - hat tip to digital label Innov8 Design Lab for this work.
It all kicks off with a wrap, which involves a matte hue that seems to go perfectly with the workhorse nature of the vehicle, albeit featuring custom graphics that almost conceal the rear doors of this Crew Cab contraption.
Nevertheless, the more important part lies in the connection to the road, which has been completely redefined. As such, all six tires now sit way closer to the body than they used to, all thanks to an air suspension. Of course, we can't overlook the custom wheels, especially since the setup targets a dually machine.
And, to answer the obvious question, which also shows up in the comments section of the Instagram post showcasing the ride, which can be found below, such toys can still fulfill their towing duties (here's an example).
