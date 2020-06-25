Lordstown Endurance Electric Truck Prototype Unveiled With 4 e-Motors

1 Lordstown Motors Will Have the First Electric Pickup: Endurance Is Nearly Here

Vice President Mike Pence was much obliged to help unveil the all-new Lordstown Endurance , an electric pickup truck that has 14,000 pre-orders in the books at the time of reporting. Revealed today in Ohio, the e-workhorse looks similar to the pre-production renders from last year. 18 photos kW of peak output.



That’s approximately 600 horsepower, yet torque is of the essence in an EV as well as a pickup. Without payload, the Endurance is capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.5 seconds. Top speed is limited to 80 mph (129 kph) for obvious reasons, and Lordstown has yet to detail the battery.



Starting in the ballpark of $52,500 excluding the federal tax credit for electric vehicles, the Endurance is good for approximately 250 miles (402 kilometers) of driving range on the EPA test cycle. Indeed, those numbers are more than adequate for an EV this heavy and capable.



6,000 pounds (2,721 kilograms) is the maximum towing capacity, which is 1,500 pounds down compared to the estimate listed on the company's website. Lordstown Motors didn’t forget to include off-board power for worksite tools and various accessories.



Seating for five people has also been confirmed, along with DC charging in a half to 1.5 hours. Opt for AC charging, and you’re looking at around 10 hours to fill up the pack, which is estimated to feature 75 kWh .



What comes as a surprise is how the unveiling of a pre-production prototype turned into a campaign-style speech. Pence touted the Trump administration’s support for U.S. manufacturing, and unsurprisingly, the VP has omitted that the White House tried to end the EV federal tax credit.



