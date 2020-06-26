Blue '70 Mustang Shelby GT500 Is One of 12 Grabber Orange Models Ever Built

This 1967 Pontiac GTO Convertible Is One of Just Three with This Color Scheme

When it comes to the ‘70 Shelby GT500, the Grabber Orange finish isn’t necessarily the most common color, as only 12 such models are believed to have been built for this model year. 18 photos



And now the car is up for sale on



First and foremost, this Shelby GT500 is said to be one of just seven 1970 models that came with a white interior, and the good news is that the previous owners didn’t make any changes there. So instead of the Grabber Orange exterior and white interior, you’re getting an Acapulco Blue exterior and white interior.



The car is still powered by the 428 ci (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet engine, and according to Vantage Sports Cars, the garage that’s selling the Shelby on eBay, the odometer shows a little over 57,000 miles (91,730 kilometers). They claim the car has been mostly parked inside a garage, and this is why it looks so good.



Because yes, despite being some 50 years old, this Shelby GT500 still looks unbelievably well, and the car has absolutely no idea what rust is. And what’s more, it also comes with air conditioning, power steering, and power brakes, all of them in mint condition.



And of course, such a rare car obviously can’t come cheap. And it doesn’t, because after all, it’s not only one of just 12 Shelby GT500 models that came with the Grabber Orange finish for model year 1970, but also the only one that ended up being painted in Acapulco Blue.



