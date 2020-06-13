This 1969 Pontiac Firebird Barn Find Is an All-Original Legend Looking for Help

5 1969 Dodge Charger "HEMI Heretic" Is Not Your Typical Coke Bottle Mopar

2 Dodge Charger Hellcat Wagon Build Is the Widebody Magnum We Deserve

More on this:

1968 Dodge Dart Lost Its Steering Wheel, Got Some Ford Mustang Hood Scoops

If you’re in the market looking for a project car that’s worth a thorough restoration, this Dodge Dart right here is definitely worth a chance. 17 photos



For experience, the engine is still working nicely, and the folks over at Backyard Classics claim it sounds well too. So if you don’t want to restore this



The



And if you’re looking for something special, there are some hood scoops borrowed from a ’71 Ford Mustang, which, for some reason, the previous owner believed they looked cool. If you rather take them off, the good news is that the stock hood is still available and you’re going to get it too when you buy the car.



The bad news is there’s a lot of rust on this Dart.



“Lots of rust in the rockers and driver side rockers and front fender. Front clip spray painted. Some extra parts in the back seat. Was unable to get trunk open, but will add more pics once we do,” the seller explains in the eBay listing.



As for the price, the ’68 Dart can be yours for the price of a high-spec iPhone 11 Pro Max. The seller expects $1,650 for the car, and a deposit of $1,000 is required. And it‘s all because it still features the original Slant-6 engine that was installed in the car when it was produced more than 52 years ago, and at the same time, it also comes with a few unique touches that you won’t find elsewhere.For experience, the engine is still working nicely, and the folks over at Backyard Classics claim it sounds well too. So if you don’t want to restore this Dodge , then the engine is clearly worth saving because you can very well use it on a different project car that you’re bringing back to life.The eBay listing reveals that the steering wheel of the car came off at some point during loading, and while it’s no longer in place, the seller guarantees the car can steer correctly.And if you’re looking for something special, there are some hood scoops borrowed from a ’71 Ford Mustang, which, for some reason, the previous owner believed they looked cool. If you rather take them off, the good news is that the stock hood is still available and you’re going to get it too when you buy the car.The bad news is there’s a lot of rust on this Dart.“Lots of rust in the rockers and driver side rockers and front fender. Front clip spray painted. Some extra parts in the back seat. Was unable to get trunk open, but will add more pics once we do,” the seller explains in the eBay listing.As for the price, the ’68 Dart can be yours for the price of a high-spec iPhone 11 Pro Max. The seller expects $1,650 for the car, and a deposit of $1,000 is required.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any persons or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any persons or companies depicted here.