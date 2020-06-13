5 This 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T Looks Like a Car Than Can Win Trophies

Dodge Challenger Mini-SUV Rendering Is Your Ford Bronco Alternative

A few days ago, we were talking about how Dodge doesn't have that many models to sel l, despite being an incredibly popular brand. After the death of the minivans, we're going to be left with just the two muscle models and the Durango. 2 photos



Dodge is all about those muscle cars, but the powerful stance of a widebody Hellcat can also be diluted to create sports crossovers. The company doesn't have the best track record when developing compacts or crossovers, but the technology is all there within the group.



The thing that makes a good icon SUV is styling. Just look at a Wrangler or the upcoming Bronco and you'll see both of them have round headlights and a retro, blocky front end. The Challenger has kept that alive for Dodge, which is why we're presenting this funky rendering of a Challenger SUV, by the South American artist



The Challenger has been on the market for 13 years, yet never looked old. Imagine what that would be like for a crossover - a license to print money. However, we also want the right kind of engine. A HEMI V8 would probably be out of the question since it's so large and thirsty. But who's to say you can't have just as much fun in a supercharged V6, right? Just ask Jaguar for an exhaust sample from the F-Type.



A project like this depends on whether or not other brands are also interested. They might have to tie this up with the development of a future Jeep or a potential Fiat product, although those are usually too small. We think the American automotive industry is headed toward an era of dilution and rediscovery, and it starts with Ford. The Blue Oval has historically been faster when responding to market changes, and the two Bronco models will undoubtedly hit hard, possibly provoking GM and Chrysler to take action.