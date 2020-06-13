Dodge Charger Hellcat Wagon Build Is the Widebody Magnum We Deserve

Just yesterday, we discussed the rich nature of the Dodge Charger/Challenger line-up, comparing this to the daddy of derivatives, the Porsche 911. Alas, in the multitude of powertrain options and body styles, there's one Dodge muscle car that got left behind, namely the Magnum. Well, despite the SUV craze having determined America to lose most of its wagons, Mopar enthusiasts wish to see the Magnum returning now that we have goodies like the Hellcat and the Widebody. And an amateur mechanic named David Nenno has decided to take the matter into his own hands, building just such a contraption.
Now, we've discussed such projects before, whether as a conversion kit or the sort of home-brewed application we have here. However, David's pride and joy is special, since it will also incorporate the AWD hardware from a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk - take that, SUVs!
There are multiple ways to approach this sort of project and David decided to place a Magnum roof on top of a Charger. So, back in April, he grabbed a 2015 model with a V6 and AWD from an auction, paying $4,100 (all expenses included) for a car that had been the victim of a theft.
A Magnum roof is now on the car, complete with the hatch and the plan is to have a rear-view camera, but no wiper. You see, this builder aims to keep the look clean. Speaking of which, it probably won't surprise anybody that David is going for the Widebody trim - the pair of renderings above, which are not directly linked to the project and come from digital artist Keleber Silva, should serve as a pretty good preview.
Of course, that Trackhawk tech means the gearhead will have to modify the Charger's transmission tunnel to accomodate the Jeep transfer case, which isn't on the same side as that of the Dodge vehicle used as a starting point. Oh, and the front and rear subframes will also need some work.
Then again, the resume of this builder pretty much guarantees he'll nail the project. For instance, he rebuilt a wrecked 2018 Challenger Hellcat Widebody and Scat Pack-swapped a Manum, with these being just two of the adventures that see the man treating real-life cars as if they were LEGO creations.
Can you blame the man for putting together such a contraption rather than waiting for Dodge to release the Durango Hellcat three-row monster this fall? If your answer is "no", make sure to check out the five episodes of the build released so far in the clips below.
