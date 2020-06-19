Munro Motor 2.0, for When You Can’t Decide Between an e-Bike and a Motorcycle

This 1966 Ford Mustang in Emberglo is All Original, Needs a Second Chance

Old Mustangs are awesome cars that so many people are drooling over, and the cool thing is that they don’t even need to be in mint condition to become head-turners. 21 photos



And the good news is that they can actually take it home for the right price, as the car is up for auction, with the highest bid current at $5,300.



Probably the coolest thing about this Mustang is the Emberglo exterior, which although requires a bunch of improvements here and there, is something that’s not as common as we’d want it to be.



The seller admits in the eBay listing that the paintjob needs a refresh, which is something that makes total sense after all these years.



“Emberglo Exterior with a parchment convertible top. A two tone Emberglo and parchment interior, very desirable color combination. The car runs and drives very well, the paint has seen better days. This car will need restoring, but can be used and driven in as is condition,” the seller says.



As for the engine that’s powering this cool Mustang, it’s the original 200ci (3.3-liter) that’s responsible for putting the car in motion, and it is mated to an automatic transmission. Both work fine, and this is the reason why the Mustang is ready to become your daily driver, albeit for this car to become a true head-turner, it still needs the improvements detailed above.



“A good welder and body guy can get this car back together within a few days, being that sheet metal is very cheap and inexpensive to do on these classic Mustangs,” the current owner explains.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.