The Latest Android Auto Update Seems to Break Down Music Players

Android Auto 5.4 seems to come with major improvements under the hood, but at the same time, it apparently also brings a headache that nobody knows how to get rid of.
And it concerns music players, as several users have discovered that some apps no longer load in Android Auto after installing the most recent update.
I also noticed the same behavior in Spotify on Android Auto 5.4 and I managed to fix it by clearing the cache and the data of both Android Auto and Spotify. However, this doesn’t seem to work for everybody for the time being, and it’s not exactly clear what’s causing the whole thing.
A thread on reddit, for example, reveals that the same problem breaks down YouTube Music, which is Google’s go-to application for listening to music after the company decided to give up on Google Play Music.
Several others have already confirmed the issue with YouTube Music on Android Auto.
“This happens to me on Spotify as well when I try to browse artists. Interestingly I had this issue browsing albums and when it was fixed the issue started on YouTube music. Now YouTube music is useless on Android Auto,” someone says on reddit.
One user suggests that launching the music player on the Android phone first could actually help deal with the problem, although once again, this isn’t something that works for everybody.
Other impacted players also seem to be TuneIn and Deezer, with the loading icon showing up on the screen but the apps themselves never loading.
It’s not exactly clear what’s causing the loading issue and downgrading could be an option until a fix lands. Google has remained tight-lipped on the problem until now, so users who are trying to deal with the whole thing are all alone at this point.
The first things you should try before downgrading, however, is clearing the cache and data of your apps, reconnecting the phone to the car, and toggling airplane mode on and off after the loading fails.
I also noticed the same behavior in Spotify on Android Auto 5.4 and I managed to fix it by clearing the cache and the data of both Android Auto and Spotify. However, this doesn’t seem to work for everybody for the time being, and it’s not exactly clear what’s causing the whole thing.
A thread on reddit, for example, reveals that the same problem breaks down YouTube Music, which is Google’s go-to application for listening to music after the company decided to give up on Google Play Music.
Several others have already confirmed the issue with YouTube Music on Android Auto.
“This happens to me on Spotify as well when I try to browse artists. Interestingly I had this issue browsing albums and when it was fixed the issue started on YouTube music. Now YouTube music is useless on Android Auto,” someone says on reddit.
One user suggests that launching the music player on the Android phone first could actually help deal with the problem, although once again, this isn’t something that works for everybody.
Other impacted players also seem to be TuneIn and Deezer, with the loading icon showing up on the screen but the apps themselves never loading.
It’s not exactly clear what’s causing the loading issue and downgrading could be an option until a fix lands. Google has remained tight-lipped on the problem until now, so users who are trying to deal with the whole thing are all alone at this point.
The first things you should try before downgrading, however, is clearing the cache and data of your apps, reconnecting the phone to the car, and toggling airplane mode on and off after the loading fails.