Mustang "4th of July" Is a Reason to Stay Home and Have Fun on Independence Day

There are several reasons to stay home this year on Independence Day, and while we’re not going to discuss these, here’s one very neat way to celebrate this 4th of July.
Someone has created a truly special livery for the Ford Mustang in Gran Turismo Sport, and any player can download it today by simply heading over to the link here.
Designed as a way to celebrate Independence Day, the livery obviously features the American flag, something that has been used for the creation of many other liveries in GTS. So if you’re looking for a similar skin for a different car, it really shouldn’t be that hard to find one.
As for the car itself, this isn’t just a typical Mustang, but the Eckerts Rod & Custom Mach Forty.
The Mach Forty landed in Gran Turismo Sport with the release of Update 1.15 and is a tuned model that was created by Eckerts Rod & Custom.
And because it’s a tuned car in the first place, it obviously comes with improved performance as well, mostly thanks to its 5.4-liter V8 engine that now develops no less than 850 horsepower in the game. And of course, a series of upgrades have been made in other key areas too, so the vehicle now uses a Corvette C6 suspension, a traction control system, and a reinforced body that’s supposed to add extra stability at higher speeds.
Needless to say, the livery that we’re highlighting here and which you can download for free from the Gran Turismo Sport livery repository can only be used if the Mach Forty is already parked in your garage. If it’s not, the only way to go is to just buy it from Brand Central.
You’re going to need 300,000 credits for this Mach Forty, so it’s not necessarily an expensive Gran Turismo Sport car.
Designed as a way to celebrate Independence Day, the livery obviously features the American flag, something that has been used for the creation of many other liveries in GTS. So if you’re looking for a similar skin for a different car, it really shouldn’t be that hard to find one.
As for the car itself, this isn’t just a typical Mustang, but the Eckerts Rod & Custom Mach Forty.
The Mach Forty landed in Gran Turismo Sport with the release of Update 1.15 and is a tuned model that was created by Eckerts Rod & Custom.
And because it’s a tuned car in the first place, it obviously comes with improved performance as well, mostly thanks to its 5.4-liter V8 engine that now develops no less than 850 horsepower in the game. And of course, a series of upgrades have been made in other key areas too, so the vehicle now uses a Corvette C6 suspension, a traction control system, and a reinforced body that’s supposed to add extra stability at higher speeds.
Needless to say, the livery that we’re highlighting here and which you can download for free from the Gran Turismo Sport livery repository can only be used if the Mach Forty is already parked in your garage. If it’s not, the only way to go is to just buy it from Brand Central.
You’re going to need 300,000 credits for this Mach Forty, so it’s not necessarily an expensive Gran Turismo Sport car.