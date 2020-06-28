This 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Is a Modern Car with a Vintage Body

The Super Soco TS is Not the Fastest, Not the Strongest, But the Most Affordable

Vintage cars are cool, there’s no doubt about that, but despite loving their looks, some people just miss the modern stuff that typically comes with a new model. 15 photos



First and foremost, the Mustang is described as an “all-new construction,” with the owner explaining in a listing on



The Mustang is now powered by a 2008 GT 500 engine and features Brembo brakes, as well as a series of modern features like ABS , TPMS , cruise control, and air conditioning from a 2008 model.



The interior itself has also been replaced, so instead of stepping into a ’67 Mustang, you’re actually getting behind the wheel of a 2008 model. The stock interior has been used, so if you previously drove the 2008 Mustang, there’s a chance you’ll feel like home in this car.



And in addition to all of the above, the Mustang also comes with a bunch of features that wouldn’t be possible on a vintage model without modern upgrades, including OBD2 support and catalytic converters. It’s already equipped with new Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar tires.



“The wheelbase is altered from a stock 67, thus the big flares to disguise the wheel arches. Motor sits behind the front axle for optimal handling,” the owner explains.



The Mustang is finished in satin black primer and comes with small things that need to be fixed, including one rock chip in the upper right corner of the windshield. It has just 4,200 miles (6,760 km) on the clock since it’s been modernized.



