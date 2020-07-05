This 1966 Ford Mustang Is a True Barn Find with an Original Deluxe Pony Interior

The Volkswagen Streetmate - Coming Soon to Change the Mobility Game

Barn finds are pretty much the second chance that the luckiest of cars out there might get at some point in their lives, and this 1966 Mustang GT Convertible certainly deserves it. 21 photos



The owner of the car, who’s now trying to sell it on



The Mustang GT Convertible still features the original 289ci (4.7-liter) engine that was installed by Ford nearly 55 years ago, and the owner says it “turns over and moves freely.” So while it’s not necessarily the kind of barn find that you can just drive back home, it’s still a powerplant that can be saved with the right improvements.



The engine develops 225 horsepower and is paired to a 4-speed manual transmission.



The Mustang left the factory with several optional systems, including the GT equipment package and the Deluxe Pony interior. So in addition to GT-specific goodies, the car also comes with a full-length console and 4-speed custom shifter.



The convertible comes with 77,942 miles (125,435 km) on the clock, and the original paint was Nightmist Blue with a blue and white "Luxury" interior.



