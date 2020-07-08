Custom 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Is a Wild Coyote That Costs a Small Fortune

4 Mustang "4th of July" Is a Reason to Stay Home and Have Fun on Independence Day

The 5.0-liter (302ci) Coyote V8 engine is one of the most important pieces of Ford hardware, created as a competitor for GM’s 6.2-liter powering the Camaro and Chrysler’s 6.4-liter Hemi that was installed on the Charger and the Challenger. 17 photos



And the custom 1967 Mustang Fastback that we have here is the living proof in this regard, with the Coyote V8 engine this time paired with a Ford 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission coming from a 2018 Mustang GT.



The engine features an electronic fuel injection system and comes alongside other custom upgrades inside and outside, including new air conditioning, electric power disk brakes, power rack and pinion steering.



The interior upgrade is massive as well, and the first things you’ll see are most likely the custom front bucket seats and the wood steering wheel. A retro style aftermarket head unit that comes with new-gen tech like USB support is also offered, and so is an aftermarket audio system that is supposed to provide the driver and the passengers with a more immersive sound experience.



Without a doubt, this is one of the most impressive restomods that you can find on a Ford Mustang these days, but on the other hand, it’s not something that everybody can own. And it’s all because of the price of the car, which makes it one of the most expensive restored Mustangs around.



Vanguard Motor Sales, the garage that is now selling the car on eBay, wants no more, no less than $229,000 for this one-of-a-kind Mustang, and of course, you can very well drive it back home given the condition of pretty much everything.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.