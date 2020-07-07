BMW Concept Link is a Zero-Emission Scooter That Wants to Grow Up

This 1969 Ford Mustang Is a $240,000 Wild Pony With 2020 Goodies

The ’69 Ford Mustang marked several firsts for what was already a highly-successful car, including the introduction of new performance and customization packages that set them apart from the previous models. 15 photos



This vehicle comes as a massive restomod, with a new 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine at the core of everything, backed by a 4R70W automatic transmission, Wilwood 6-piston front and 4-piston rear brakes, and QA1 and Viking coil over shocks, among other things.



The changes continue inside with new-generation goodies, including a touchscreen Pioneer head unit that is connected to JL Audio speakers generating 900 watts of power. There is a custom center console, a Vintage Air climate control system, custom door panels, and LED light strips.



Bringing the car back to life was a process that was completed in June 2017, and the Mustang was first presented in detail at Goodguys in Raleigh, NC. It has already won the Builder’s Choice award, so it comes with a bit of a pedigree.



This upgraded Mustang was listed for sale on eBay, and Marshall Goldman, the garage that had it on display, expected to get no less than $238,900. This is a hefty price, there's no doubt about it, but given all the improvements that it received, asking that much for an iconic model is something that totally makes sense. While the listing has already ended, it's not yet clear if anyone used the "Buy It Now" feature to pay the full price of the car or not.

