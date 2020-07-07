2 This Custom 1970 Chevy Camaro Has a Big Block Engine That Looks You in the Eye

Chopped 1967 Camaro Has V12 LS1 Engine and Suicide Doors

Muscle cars from any era, custom or otherwise, usually have one thing in common, and that's the V8 engine. Famous examples include the 302 from Ford or the 440 Hemi. However, we bet nobody has ever seen a V12 LS1. 9 photos



Mike Heim from



In its current state, it's like a wild mix between a hot rod, a dragster, and some luxury exotic. Aside from the bright green engine staring at you, the most noteworthy feature is the suicide door setup. They hint at classic Lincolns and Cadillacs, though we're not sure if they make the build any better.



Apart from the face, the body is almost unrecognizable as a Camaro. You've got a noticeably longer set of front fenders and a dragster-like stance, with those massive rear tires. The body has been chopped about 3 inches, moving the tunnel, seats, and parcel tray much higher. Then there's the paint, which looks like a Hulk's green blood is flowing out of those lights and onto the gray body.



Now let's get back to that magical engine. It's made by the Corish brothers, Mick and Shane, from Australia. The "



While the bore and stroke are the same as on any normal LS1, a lot of fabrication was required for the crankshaft and camshaft. The cherry on the green cake has to be those 1.5-inch individual throttle bodies. With a total output of 717 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque, it's safe to say we're looking at one of the most powerful custom '67 Camaros.



That's right, we're looking at an American car with a V12 engine, and it's not made by Dodge or borrowed from a Ferrari. But before we go into the nuts and bolts of that, let's give credit to the builder.Mike Heim from Quality Custom Rides in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, had a dream of making the most original 1967 Camaro you've ever seen. The car was his ever since he was 19 years old and underwent several modifications over the years until reaching this SEMA 2017 format.In its current state, it's like a wild mix between a hot rod, a dragster, and some luxury exotic. Aside from the bright green engine staring at you, the most noteworthy feature is the suicide door setup. They hint at classic Lincolns and Cadillacs, though we're not sure if they make the build any better.Apart from the face, the body is almost unrecognizable as a Camaro. You've got a noticeably longer set of front fenders and a dragster-like stance, with those massive rear tires. The body has been chopped about 3 inches, moving the tunnel, seats, and parcel tray much higher. Then there's the paint, which looks like a Hulk's green blood is flowing out of those lights and onto the gray body.Now let's get back to that magical engine. It's made by the Corish brothers, Mick and Shane, from Australia. The " V12LS " uses two aluminum LS1 blocks with two cylinders chopped off each one. We're thus left with a 60-degree 519ci (8.55-liter) unit.While the bore and stroke are the same as on any normal LS1, a lot of fabrication was required for the crankshaft and camshaft. The cherry on the green cake has to be those 1.5-inch individual throttle bodies. With a total output of 717 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque, it's safe to say we're looking at one of the most powerful custom '67 Camaros.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.