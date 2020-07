Custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Proves There’s No Replacement for Displacement

First and foremost, this Camaro is painted in Le Mans Blue with two white stripes. It obviously comes in a fairly good condition since it’s a fully restored model with a series of custom upgrades.But without a doubt, the star of the show is the new engine. The car has been equipped with the ZZ572/620 Deluxe big block crate engine that develops no less than 620 horsepower. The engine, which Chevrolet describes as “our baddest big-block,” is a 572 ci (9.4-liter) unit offered by the GM Performance Parts division and is currently the company's most powerful option for a street-ready car. So if you get this Camaro, you're buying not only a cool restomod, but also a monster engine under the hood.The folks over at No Reserve Classics , the garage that’s selling the car right now, explain that the car also comes with other upgrades to handle all the power, including 18-inch Foose Billet wheels with high-performance all-season tires.Because bigger power means it’s harder to stop the car when needed, the Camaro has received an upgraded braking system as well, so the restomod also included SSBC Force-10 multi-piston brakes.There are plenty of other things that deserve to be mentioned on this restomod, including a D80 front and rear spoiler package, 35 percent tinted windows, a headlight kit with LED bulbs, a full audio system with Bluetooth, 6.5” speaker installed into the kick panels, 2 Alpine amplifiers, and Autometer center console gauges.As for the mileage, the garage doesn’t share any information in this regard but says that “this is still a 50 year old car with imperfections as it wasn't restored yesterday and has some mileage since the build.”But at the end of the day, it’s still a pretty cool custom Camaro, and if you’re in the market looking for a well-made restomod, this model right here is definitely worth a look. Sure, it doesn’t come cheap, but for $69,995 you can take it home today. The seller says free shipping is available to any address in the United States.