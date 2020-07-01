Custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Proves There’s No Replacement for Displacement

A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro restomod can be yours right now if you don’t mind the price, and there’s a chance that you’re going to love it after checking out the spec sheet. 18 photos



But without a doubt, the star of the show is the new engine. The car has been equipped with the ZZ572/620 Deluxe big block crate engine that develops no less than 620 horsepower. The engine, which Chevrolet describes as “our baddest big-block,” is a 572 ci (9.4-liter) unit offered by the GM Performance Parts division and is currently the company's most powerful option for a street-ready car. So if you get this Camaro, you're buying not only a cool restomod, but also a monster engine under the hood.



The folks over at



Because bigger power means it’s harder to stop the car when needed, the Camaro has received an upgraded braking system as well, so the restomod also included SSBC Force-10 multi-piston brakes.



There are plenty of other things that deserve to be mentioned on this restomod, including a D80 front and rear spoiler package, 35 percent tinted windows, a headlight kit with LED bulbs, a full audio system with Bluetooth, 6.5” speaker installed into the kick panels, 2 Alpine amplifiers, and Autometer center console gauges.



As for the mileage, the garage doesn’t share any information in this regard but says that “this is still a 50 year old car with imperfections as it wasn't restored yesterday and has some mileage since the build.”



