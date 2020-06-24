This ‘69 Chevy Camaro ZZ430 Pro-Touring Is a Small-Block Show Stopper

Mercedes-Benz Cars to Be Powered by NVIDIA Tech from 2024

A frame-off restored 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Pro-Touring isn’t something that you can easily find these days, but luckily for those who’re ready to spend tens of thousands of dollars on such a car, one of them is now being sold online. 24 photos



First and foremost, it’s the engine that makes the whole thing special, as it’s powered by the small-block ZZ430 V8 unit built by GM Performance Parts and developing 430 horsepower.



“With 430 horsepower at 5800rpm and 430 ft. lbs of torque, 9.6:1 compression, stats like that ensure the ZZ430 a place in history. And with only 430 of these crate motors produced, it's for sure to be one of the rarest and most sought after engines as well. And with Richmond's 6 speed transmission and Ford 9" rear end, sending all the power from the 430HP ZZ430 will be effortless and extremely satisfying,” the garage selling the car explains.



Needless to say, the restoration project brought a series of improvements too, including a new Electron Blue Metallic paint, 18-inch American Racing 1 Piece forged wheels, and a Corvette suspension system.



Inside, you’ll find TMI front sport bolstered seats, an air conditioning system built by Vintage Air, and Secretaudio's stereo system with Bluetooth that lets you wirelessly play music and start a phone call while you drive.



The new engine has been used for just 6,000 miles (9,656 kilometers), according to the eBay listing.



