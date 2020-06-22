New Initiatives Are Putting Old Plastics in Our Cars

3 This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is an SS Clone Turned into a Summer Cruiser

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS in Hugger Orange Packs a Monster Engine

As everybody knows already, restoring an iconic car like the ’69 Camaro isn’t necessarily an easy job because it doesn’t just come down to the passion for such legendary vehicles, but also to the budget that’s used for the whole project. 24 photos



First and foremost, this Camaro comes with just 2,829 miles (4,552 km) on the clock, and this isn’t surprising, as the original powerplant has been replaced with a new 572 ci (9.4-liter) Chevrolet big-block engine that now develops no less than 620 horsepower.



The list of upgrades also includes a Holley fuel injection system, a Tremec 5-speed transmission, a Chris Alson Chassis-works suspension, as well as custom audio by Sonos with iPod compatibility. Furthermore, the car features a new fabric top that is manufactured by Mercedes-Benz.



All in all, the owner says more than $200,000 were spent to make the restomod here happen, and now you can drive the monster for the right price. And the right price is close to $100,000, according to the



“This was a 2-year fame off spindle ground up build with over $200,000 invested!” the owner explains in the post on the page linked above.



And of course, there’s so much more to discover on the Camaro RS/SS Convertible restomod, and if you want to get the full details, you can see the car in person in Phoenix. And the owner of this Camaro restomod knows this best, as they spent over $200,000 to bring the car back to life and add all the improvements that you’ll hear about in a minute. And the more important thing is that this Camaro is now for sale, so if you want a one-of-a-kind RS/SS Convertible restomod, this is your chance to get it.First and foremost, this Camaro comes with just 2,829 miles (4,552 km) on the clock, and this isn’t surprising, as the original powerplant has been replaced with a new 572 ci (9.4-liter) Chevrolet big-block engine that now develops no less than 620 horsepower.The list of upgrades also includes a Holley fuel injection system, a Tremec 5-speed transmission, a Chris Alson Chassis-works suspension, as well as custom audio by Sonos with iPod compatibility. Furthermore, the car features a new fabric top that is manufactured by Mercedes-Benz.All in all, the owner says more than $200,000 were spent to make the restomod here happen, and now you can drive the monster for the right price. And the right price is close to $100,000, according to the Craigslist ad, which to be honest, isn’t necessarily something that surprising given all the improvements that we mentioned above.“This was a 2-year fame off spindle ground up build with over $200,000 invested!” the owner explains in the post on the page linked above.And of course, there’s so much more to discover on the Camaro RS/SS Convertible restomod, and if you want to get the full details, you can see the car in person in Phoenix.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.