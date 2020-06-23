Insane 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Comes with a Big-Block Engine Boasting 700 HP

Virgin Galactic to Help NASA Send Civilian Space Travelers to the ISS

1969 Chevrolet Camaro that’s currently for sale comes with a fairly unique custom package, and the star of the show is undoubtedly the 498 big block engine Chevy engine that develops no less than 700 horsepower. 16 photos



It however received major upgrades, and in addition to the Chevy big block engine, it also comes with fiberglass hood, fenders, and trunk lid. Furthermore, it sports a fully-caged back, as well as steel doors and quarters and a hot rod black paint.



This Custom Camaro uses a FiTech 1200 PA fuel injection kit, and the owner says everything is running just like on a new car.



“Starts great cold or warm, throttle response is spot on. Utilizing its timing control feature, adjust timing with a click of a button,” the seller explains on eBay.



The transmission is a TH400 unit built by Automatic Transmission Design (ATD).



And needless to say, it also comes with a bunch of other upgrades and tweaks, including the battery moved to the trunk and autometer gauges to check out the fuel level, the battery voltage, the water and oil temperature, as well as the G forces (which is quite a cool thing to know given the new engine).



“It’s a blast to drive on the street, shows and cruise... then you can take this beast to the strip! You get then best of both worlds!” the owner says in the listing.



A couple of videos, embedded below this text, provide us with a closer look at this Camaro, and just make sure that you’re watching these with audio turned on as the sound of the engine is marvelous.



As for the price, this Camaro doesn’t come cheap, but this isn’t necessarily surprising given all the upgrades that it received. The car can be yours for $52,500.



