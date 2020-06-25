2010 Chevrolet Camaro Drag Car Develops 1,500 HP, Was Once Lightning Fast

First and foremost, let’s have a look at the engine, as this is the pièce de résistance on this Camaro. The car has been turned into a drag racer with a twin-turbo 427 ci (7.0-liter) that develops no less than 1,500 horsepower. So yes, it’s blazing poweful, but the question that so many people actually ask themselves of right now is how fast can this Camaro go?Well, the answer is fast enough to become the fastest Camaro in the world. That’s true, this model that’s being sold on eBay is said to have been at one point the fastest Camaro around, as the garage selling it explains in the official listing - more on that in the two videos below.AutoSport Co. says that turning this Camaro into a record-breaking model was a pretty expensive project, with the total investment going close to $250,000.By the looks of things, the ones responsible for the massive power increase and the conversion to a drag car are the engineers over at IPS Motorsports, but the engine has also been rebuilt recently by Bob Williams at All Pro.And now the most important detail that so many people are looking after: the price. It goes without saying that such a monster can’t be affordable by any means, and no, it really isn’t. So if you want to own this one-of-a-kind Camaro, you should be ready to spend $119,000 for it.The good news is that the garage selling it claims this model can also be driven on the street, so technically, you can use this Camaro as a daily driver, as weird as that may sound given it’s a drag car.