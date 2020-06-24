4 This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is an SS Clone Turned into a Summer Cruiser

This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Penske Sunoco Is a Street-Ready Race Car Tribute

If you’re looking for a race car that boasts a sporty look but is street-legal, you should definitely check out this Penske Sunoco Camaro SS tribute that someone is now selling online. 20 photos



And according to the owner, “it’s straight as an arrow.” The Camaro has also received a series of improvements, including new lights, a new grille, new windows and door seals, and new bolts and nuts all around the car.



In other words, it’s a Camaro that feels like new, and despite the racing look, it’s fully prepared for the street.



The 350ci (5.7-liters) V8 engine is road legal, the owner says, as it has been detuned during the restoration process, so technically, you should be able to use this Camaro as your daily driver just fine.



“Engine was fully built with a street tune, however very surprisingly the car drives exceptionally well, and is not to loud for street driving which is what this Sunoco Camaro was built for. It has power steering, power brakes, fully detailed engine bay with custom pieces made especially just for this car,” the seller says.



The interior too received a bunch of improvements, including a roll bar, racing RPM gauges, a fire extinguisher, and a custom Sonoco steering wheel.



Naturally, the car doesn’t come cheap, but it’s still not as expensive as the original model that was Supposed to be a clone of the original Camaro that Roger Penske and Mark Donohue built for racing during the ‘60s, this model listed on eBay comes with a fully-restored body that’s been sand-blasted, coated, and painted.And according to the owner, “it’s straight as an arrow.” The Camaro has also received a series of improvements, including new lights, a new grille, new windows and door seals, and new bolts and nuts all around the car.In other words, it’s a Camaro that feels like new, and despite the racing look, it’s fully prepared for the street.The 350ci (5.7-liters) V8 engine is road legal, the owner says, as it has been detuned during the restoration process, so technically, you should be able to use this Camaro as your daily driver just fine.“Engine was fully built with a street tune, however very surprisingly the car drives exceptionally well, and is not to loud for street driving which is what this Sunoco Camaro was built for. It has power steering, power brakes, fully detailed engine bay with custom pieces made especially just for this car,” the seller says.The interior too received a bunch of improvements, including a roll bar, racing RPM gauges, a fire extinguisher, and a custom Sonoco steering wheel.Naturally, the car doesn’t come cheap, but it’s still not as expensive as the original model that was sold recently for $1 million at an auction. So if you want to buy this tribute car, you must be ready to spend some $59,000 for it. It’s located in Miami, so if you want to check it out, you can find the owner’s contact information on the eBay page linked above.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.