Custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS Looks Like a SEMA-Ready Monster with 606 HP

Custom cars are for many the best cars, and the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS restomod that we have here is just the living proof of how awesome an iconic model can get with the right upgrades. 34 photos



The powerplant comes alongside a series of welcome upgrades to support its impressive output including an AED Fuel Systems four-barrel carburetor, a Spectre dual plenum air intake, March serpentine pulleys, and Hedman long tube headers.



The engine is paired with a Tremec T56 six-speed manual transmission, as Streetside Classics, the garage that’s selling this monster today,



The Camaro comes with a full custom red interior that looks truly amazing. In addition to the working air conditioning system, you also get a stereo system with a full Kicker audio system, an upgraded dash that features AutoMeter Sport-Comp gauges, a Billet Specialties leather-wrapped steering wheel, and even a glowing start button to turn on the engine.



It goes without saying that the car comes in mint condition, and the exterior itself is the first thing that’ll probably catch everyone’s attention. The Camaro comes with hidden RS headlamps, a lowered suspension, as well as a blackout treatment for some of the exterior details, including for the front and rear bumpers and the mirrors.



The exterior overall looks pretty slick, and the head-turning design is nicely rounded up by the Intro billet wheels that are easily noticeable when you see the car from the side.



All in all, it’s pretty clear this is a custom Camaro like no other, and the good news is that you can actually park it in front of your house for the right price. Needless to say, it’s not a cheap car, as Streetside Classics is currently selling it for $119,995. The ’69 Camaro has received plenty of upgrades, and it all starts with the 496 ci (8.1-liter) V8 big block engine that develops no less than 606 horsepower.The powerplant comes alongside a series of welcome upgrades to support its impressive output including an AED Fuel Systems four-barrel carburetor, a Spectre dual plenum air intake, March serpentine pulleys, and Hedman long tube headers.The engine is paired with a Tremec T56 six-speed manual transmission, as Streetside Classics, the garage that’s selling this monster today, explains The Camaro comes with a full custom red interior that looks truly amazing. In addition to the working air conditioning system, you also get a stereo system with a full Kicker audio system, an upgraded dash that features AutoMeter Sport-Comp gauges, a Billet Specialties leather-wrapped steering wheel, and even a glowing start button to turn on the engine.It goes without saying that the car comes in mint condition, and the exterior itself is the first thing that’ll probably catch everyone’s attention. The Camaro comes with hidden RS headlamps, a lowered suspension, as well as a blackout treatment for some of the exterior details, including for the front and rear bumpers and the mirrors.The exterior overall looks pretty slick, and the head-turning design is nicely rounded up by the Intro billet wheels that are easily noticeable when you see the car from the side.All in all, it’s pretty clear this is a custom Camaro like no other, and the good news is that you can actually park it in front of your house for the right price. Needless to say, it’s not a cheap car, as Streetside Classics is currently selling it for $119,995.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.