This Rare 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS 350 Is a Sort Of Discovery Channel Star

Well, this ’69 Camaro that’s now being sold on eBay might be exactly what you’re looking for.While at first glance it might be a regular Camaro, it’s not, as it’s actually a celebrity after it showed up in the Discovery Channel TV show Fast N’ Loud.The folks over at the garage called Restore a Muscle Car explain that in season 16, episode 7, Richard Rawlings traveled to Minnesota to buy this Camaro, only to then sell it to them. And now Restore a Muscle Car is selling the same Camaro on eBay , and you can be the next one to own it.The Camaro was originally an RS car that received the SS package. It’s powered by a 350 ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine that runs well, according to the seller, and is paired to a 4-speed manual transmission that shifts smoothly.The car has also received a series of upgrades, include a real dual exhaust, new wheels and tires, new brakes.Now, there’s something that you need to know if you really want to buy this kind-of-famous Camaro. It comes with a little rust around the rear wheel lips and in a few other places, but there’s nothing that you can’t fix with a little effort. It looks good anyway, and of course, it can easily be a daily driver, as everything works exactly as you’d expect it to work on a car that’s not really affordable.Because yes, this Camaro isn’t really the cheapest you can find right now, as it costs no less than $35,900. But that’s probably the price to pay for being famous.