This Rare 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS 350 Is a Sort Of Discovery Channel Star

So you’re in the market for a classic Camaro , but all the restored models out there aren’t necessarily your cup of tea because they're missing that certain je ne sais quoi that sets a car apart. 18 photos



While at first glance it might be a regular Camaro, it’s not, as it’s actually a celebrity after it showed up in the Discovery Channel TV show Fast N’ Loud.



The folks over at the garage called Restore a Muscle Car explain that in season 16, episode 7, Richard Rawlings traveled to Minnesota to buy this Camaro, only to then sell it to them. And now Restore a Muscle Car is selling the same Camaro on



The Camaro was originally an RS car that received the SS package. It’s powered by a 350 ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine that runs well, according to the seller, and is paired to a 4-speed manual transmission that shifts smoothly.



The car has also received a series of upgrades, include a real dual exhaust, new wheels and tires, new brakes.



Now, there’s something that you need to know if you really want to buy this kind-of-famous Camaro. It comes with a little rust around the rear wheel lips and in a few other places, but there’s nothing that you can’t fix with a little effort. It looks good anyway, and of course, it can easily be a daily driver, as everything works exactly as you’d expect it to work on a car that’s not really affordable.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.