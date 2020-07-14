Matching Pair 1969 and 2020 Chevrolet Camaros Could Be Yours for $3

The automotive industry has been slowly recovering from the limbo caused by the ongoing global health crisis – and we can be sure it will come out forever changed. Now with more people concerned for their personal health above everything else, real life events have been postponed, canceled, or moved online. But some interesting auctions have always been living in the virtual space – for example, the ones pertaining to the successful niche of raffles for charity.
One such example now comes from the Dream Giveaway Garage, which has been making a habit out of raffling highly desirable cars and then donating the proceeds to charitable causes. That is a double win situation in our book, with a highly fortunate person able to enrich the garage with a dream vehicle, and countless other individuals having better lives, if only by a little.
But enough philosophy. The latest in a series of raffles includes a fantastically matching pair 1969 and 2020 Chevrolet Camaros. Neither comes in stock condition, and that is arguably the best part.
First off is the Lingenfelter 2020 Camaro ZL1 which comes complete with the 1LE Track Package and mods that instill it with 720 horsepower. Lingenfelter Performance Engineering reached the new value via a few changes to the supercharged 376 cubic inch (6.2-liter) Chevy LT4 small-block, extracting with care those additional 70 hp. But that’s not even the best part – the ZL1 comes with numerous carbon-fiber accessories from Anderson Composites and American Car Craft for its own customized look.
Painted in a matching Satin Steel Metallic shade that will keep your heart cool this summer, the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro counterpart is an even more explosive customization freak.
It has deeply benefitted from a SEMA-level restoration and modding job done in cooperation with National Parts Depot. Under its hood now resides a 347 cu. in Chevy LS1 small-block good for 500 hp that has been linked to a Tremec six-speed manual transmission and a heavy-duty clutch.
We can only imagine the live impression this beast will make, not only in terms of stylingut also when discussing its voice. The latter was nurtured through a Flowmaster Series 40 Thunder exhaust.
Other key inflection points include the 18-inch HRE alloys, independent front, and four-link rear suspensions with adjustable coilovers, a set of bucket seats and the swanky sequential LED rear lights.
