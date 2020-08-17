Here’s a Mesmerizing 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Restored to Perfection

Today, we can say that a great deal of these sexy beasts have aged extremely well, thanks to some genuinely talented heroes that specialize in carefully restoring and customizing legendary works of mechanical art from the previous century.
These gifted individuals spend countless painstaking hours bringing memorable retro machines back to a flawless condition, which is often better than the shape that these ravishing masterpieces were finding themselves in when first stepping out of the factory.
Chevy Camaro became one tough contender in the pony car market. This bad boy proved to be some serious competition for the glorious Dodge Charger and even Ford’s almighty ‘Stang. As a result, a fierce battle of horsepower and steel took place during the late ‘60s, with these three automotive warriors as its most prominent figures!
The ‘67 Camaro RS was powered by a monstrous 5.4-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine manufactured by GM, which delivered up to 275 bhp at 4,800 rpm, along with a solid torque output of 355 pound-feet (481 Nm) at 3,200 rpm.
Power was transmitted to its rear wheels through a three-speed manual gearbox, making the Camaro RS capable of accelerating 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in as little as 8 seconds and running the quarter mile in just over 15 seconds.
For example, let’s take a look at this ferocious ‘67 Chevy Camaro restomod, currently on sale at Streetside Classics’ Phoenix showroom. That menacing air intake poking out of the thing’s hood already suggests that this wild baby means business. Below, its powerplant was removed in favor of a moden 7.4-liter V8, featuring upgraded intakes and headers, along with a Holley four-barrel carburetor.
The new mill runs on a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission, while temperature is kept under control by a Be Cool aluminum radiator with dual electric fans. We would guess that its fresh dual exhaust system makes one hell of a sound, while the rest of the chassis was also upgraded with QA1 adjustable coilovers, power steering and the ultimate disc brakes up front.
As to Camaro’s exterior, its sleek bodywork is covered in a vibrant red finish that guarantees to make it stand out. Besides the outrageously shiny paintwork, we notice a custom LED lighting package and shaved door handles that contribute to the Chevy’s neat appearance. This street animal sits on 17” (43.2 cm) Rallye rims, wrapped in high-performance Toyo Versado Noir rubber.
Finally, if you think this 1967 Chevy Camaro looks gorgeous, but would look even better in your garage, the beauty is priced at $67,995. This payment can also be financed, so you might want to consider treating yourself to a spectacular new whip!
