autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Expedition Vehicles Month
Car reviews:
 
Many will stare at it in awe, but only one will get to own this masterpiece. We’ll always welcome timeless restorations of beloved classics with open arms, especially when it comes to some of the most iconic faces from the golden era of muscle cars!

Here’s a Mesmerizing 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Restored to Perfection

17 Aug 2020, 13:43 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Coverstory
1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS
Today, we can say that a great deal of these sexy beasts have aged extremely well, thanks to some genuinely talented heroes that specialize in carefully restoring and customizing legendary works of mechanical art from the previous century.

These gifted individuals spend countless painstaking hours bringing memorable retro machines back to a flawless condition, which is often better than the shape that these ravishing masterpieces were finding themselves in when first stepping out of the factory.

Back in 1967, the Chevy Camaro became one tough contender in the pony car market. This bad boy proved to be some serious competition for the glorious Dodge Charger and even Ford’s almighty ‘Stang. As a result, a fierce battle of horsepower and steel took place during the late ‘60s, with these three automotive warriors as its most prominent figures!

The ‘67 Camaro RS was powered by a monstrous 5.4-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine manufactured by GM, which delivered up to 275 bhp at 4,800 rpm, along with a solid torque output of 355 pound-feet (481 Nm) at 3,200 rpm.

Power was transmitted to its rear wheels through a three-speed manual gearbox, making the Camaro RS capable of accelerating 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in as little as 8 seconds and running the quarter mile in just over 15 seconds.

Without going into other technical details, it’s fairly safe to conclude that Chevrolet’s baby was there to compete! In our day and age, a 1967 Camaro is a pretty rare sight to come by and we’re left genuinely awe-struck whenever we run into one of these fantastic pieces of automotive history.

For example, let’s take a look at this ferocious ‘67 Chevy Camaro restomod, currently on sale at Streetside Classics’ Phoenix showroom. That menacing air intake poking out of the thing’s hood already suggests that this wild baby means business. Below, its powerplant was removed in favor of a moden 7.4-liter V8, featuring upgraded intakes and headers, along with a Holley four-barrel carburetor.

The new mill runs on a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission, while temperature is kept under control by a Be Cool aluminum radiator with dual electric fans. We would guess that its fresh dual exhaust system makes one hell of a sound, while the rest of the chassis was also upgraded with QA1 adjustable coilovers, power steering and the ultimate disc brakes up front.

Inside, you will find a smaller three-spoke steering wheel and an AutoMeter gauge package at the front, accompanied by high-back bucket seats wrapped in leather with cloth inserts, countless carbon fiber trimmings and an R134a air conditioning system.

As to Camaro’s exterior, its sleek bodywork is covered in a vibrant red finish that guarantees to make it stand out. Besides the outrageously shiny paintwork, we notice a custom LED lighting package and shaved door handles that contribute to the Chevy’s neat appearance. This street animal sits on 17” (43.2 cm) Rallye rims, wrapped in high-performance Toyo Versado Noir rubber.

Finally, if you think this 1967 Chevy Camaro looks gorgeous, but would look even better in your garage, the beauty is priced at $67,995. This payment can also be financed, so you might want to consider treating yourself to a spectacular new whip!
Chevrolet Camaro restomod streetside classics for sale Chevy
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day