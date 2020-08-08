1962 Jaguar E-Type Roadster from Eagle Will Have You Drooling

It’s safe to say that Jaguar E-Types (also known as E-Type XKE) are some of the most iconic sports cars to be produced during the 20th Century. E-Type's story begins with a 1956 concept based on Jaguar’s D-Type racer, a project that was later halted by the company’s co-founder, William Lyons.
However, in 1958, Jaguar’s technical director William Heynes and designer Malcolm Sayer managed to convince Lyons that it was time for a new production sports model. As such, Heynes and Sayer got to work re-engineering the ‘56 prototype.
The curvy E-Type beauty finally debuted in March 1961 at the annual Geneva Motor Show, with independent suspension and a 3.8-liter inline-six mill that produced 265 hp at 5,500 rpm and 245 pound-feet (332 Nm) of torque output at 3,000 rpm, transmitted to a Moss four-speed manual gearbox.
Production for the first generation of E-Types lasted between 1961 and 1968, reaching a total of 38,412 units assembled, including roadsters, as well as 2+2 and fixed-head coupes.
If you love classic Jaguars as much as I do, then you’re probably familiar with Eagle. The British manufacturer was founded in 1984 and specializes in restoring E-Types to perfection, besides modifying them to match today’s standards for performance, reliability and comfort. The results are astonishing!
To give you an idea at to what exactly they’re up to, let’s take a look at this splendid 1962 Jaguar E-Type roadster, codenamed Eagle E-Type No. 36. This little beast was ready to hit the road again in 2016, after an eye-watering 4,000 hours of painstaking efforts have been invested in bringing it to the best shape it’s even been in.
This E-Type roadster’s original 3.8-liter mill has been completely rebuilt and upgraded. Some of the improvements include stainless valves, high tensile cylinder head studs and a new free-flow air filter, to name a few. The powerplant is now linked to a five-speed manual transmission and a stainless steel exhaust system.
A Nardi steering wheel, aluminum radiator and modern performance tires are a few other notable characteristics of Eagle’s 1962 E-Type. The spec list goes on and on, giving us a clue as to how Eagle spent those 4,000 hours restoring and modifying this masterpiece.
As the folks over at Eagle would put it, their success is based on “a concentration of expertise in design, engineering, craftsmanship and development, all based specifically around the E-Type.”
The Jaguar E-Type roadster certainly proves their worth and exceeds all expectations!
