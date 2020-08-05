autoevolution
Jaguar E-Type "Rude Cat" Looks Like a Land Rocket

If you're planning to draw attention by coming up with a build that uses the Jaguar E-Type as a starting point, you'll definitely hit your mark, while making some purists angry along the way. This is precisely what we have in this rendering, a piece inspired by an equally insane real-life build.
You see, Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind the pixel painting, was inspired by the work of master fabricator Jake Krotje, who likes to come up with all sorts of wacky machines, such as the half-911 Porsche you'll see in the second Instagram post below.

Returning to the digital build we have here, this does nothing less than completely remastering the E-Type, one of the most beautiful cars the world has ever been blessed with.

By now, the widebody take can almost be considered normal, at least by the standard of the aftermarket and the rendering worlds. However, this big feline features multiple layers of customization.

For instance, the visible screw-rivets that hold the overfenders and the headlight covers in place are enough to draw attention on their own. Then there's the chopped windshield, which has a serious impact on the overall look of the vehicle.

Looking past the all-custom setup that defines the lower front end, massive splitter and all, the most important transformation comes from the motivation department - let's not overlook those Volk Racing TE37 wheels, though.

One might be tempted to believe this Jag is now rear-engined, with the luggage compartment now accommodating a twin-turbo V8 with the kind of exhaust setup that stands out.

Nevertheless, the artists explains a second motor is hiding under the hood in the description of the post below, while confirming this is a twin-engined toy via the comments section.

And with the pixel magician stating we'd see the so-called Stage Two later on, we can't wait for the reveal.

 
 
 
 
I call it the R-Type, because it's utterly Ridiculous & Silly AF. What used to be a genuine, rare, E-Type transformed, chopped and screwed & I love it! You don't know what's under the hood yet 😎, yeah, I said under the hood. 😜 - - Haven't ever seen an E-Type on @volk_racing TE37s, well, not before this anyway 😂🤭. - - Slightly inspired by the work of @theflyingdutchmanco, Stage 1 also, so I guess you could call this a WIP. Stage 2 is also finished, and it's a whole different animal... - - #art #design #3d #lto #livetooffend #jaguar #jaguaruk #etype #kyza #ks #khyzylsaleem #blacklist #carlifestyle #hybrid #speedhunters #topgear #raceservice #toyotires #volkracing #madness #daretobedifferent #softwareusedisinmybioulazyasses

