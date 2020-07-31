Almost Pristine 1937 Chevrolet Truck for Sale Is a $20K Yellow Bargain

Everyone currently looking for a car in the $20,000 bracket should look away because the temptation is real. It's really hard to look at this thing and not imagine what it would be like to own it and drive it as often as possible.
With $20k saved in the bank for a new car, the risk of pulling the trigger is very high, but that's the thing: this isn't a new car. Sure, it depends on your perception of time, but for most people, something built over 80 years ago isn't new. Actually, it's quite ancient.
Would you like to go over the things that we didn't have back then? Well, you're looking at things such as color television, aerosol spray cans, Velcro, your mother, the Jeep, microwave ovens, or even the atomic bomb. What we did have, however, was really cool cars, even though we might not have thought that at the time.
This one right here isn't really a car, but a truck. Built as a 1937 model year, the Chevrolet truck is as basic as these working vehicles can get, and that's part of its charm. The listing doesn't go into much detail about its history, but it's obvious to anyone it has been restored at some point during its lifetime - and if we were to guess, we'd say it was done rather recently.
What is clear is that the two-tone paint is new, as is the chrome on the shiny bits. The only real complaint one might have about the truck's exterior would be regarding the custom front and rear bumpers that don't fit with the classic nature of the vehicle. However, having them replaced with a pair of original ones shouldn't be too much of a hassle, especially when you would only be paying $19,900 for the entire Chevy.
The black interior looks in top condition as well, and the pickup also comes with an original pop-open safari windshield - a feature that wouldn't make much sense on a modern car that can reach greater speeds but feels much more at home on this old-timer. Speaking of speed, the Chevrolet is powered by the Stovebolt straight-six that could be found in any Chevy of that era, coupled to a four-speed manual transmission.
However, the only spec you need to know about the powertrain is that it functions because the real attraction of this truck lies elsewhere. So, head over to the Worldwide Vintage Autos' page, make an offer and don't look back for a second.
