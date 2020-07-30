Camaro “Iron Man” Is a Custom Build Whose Armor Is a Lexus Tri-Coat Paint

How the Need for a Child Seat Made the Extraterrestrial Car

Custom Camaros have become more or less common these days, but a true one-of-a-kind build that can blow away the audience of a show like SEMA isn’t really easy to find. 18 photos



The paint job, which the owner claims it reminds of Iron Man, is none other than the already-famous Lexus Eminent Pearl Tri-Coat finish, all mixed with satin red stripes for the super-hero look. The best term that describes the interior is “luxurious,” the owner promises, as the Camaro now features grain leather from one end to the other. There’s soundproofing material everywhere too, and the custom center console uses “buttons to control just about everything.”



So you’re getting tons of stuff when jumping behind the wheel, including not only controls for windows and lights but also multimedia features thanks to a new Pioneer head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.



Under the hood, an LS3 Chevrolet engine is responsible for putting the car in motion, and it is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, But of course, it comes alongside a series of other mechanical upgrades, including a custom finished engine bay, a Detroit Speed suspension, Wilwood brakes with custom painted calipers, tucked bumpers, custom headlights with bezel rings, and carbon fiber front and rear spoilers.



