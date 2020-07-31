2021 Chevrolet Corvette Z51 Performance Package Costs $995 More Than Before

This Type 57 T Concept Looks So Good Even Bugatti Might be Tempted to Make It

Remember when Chevrolet released the first details on the 2021 Corvette? We’ve been promised the pricing won’t change, and that’s true for the entry-level Stingray at $59,995 including destination charge. However, some options are costlier than before – including the Z51 Performance Package. 12 photos



Don’t, however, dismiss the 2021 Corvette as being worse value than its predecessor. As you may know from



New for the 2021 model year,



As a buyer, Chevy offers two options for your brand-new Corvette. You can either do everything through your local dealer or go to a top-volume dealer for no fewer than three choices: courtesy delivery, RPO code R8C for National Corvette Museum Delivery, or enclosed carrier shipping to your door.



An indoor car cover is also available if you’re into that kind of stuff, and for the princely price of $1,195, option WKR also includes a fully rendered C8.R racing car, although that fellow has more in common with the Z06. To the point, the two models feature Corvette Blogger found out how the cookie crumbles, reporting an increase from $5,000 to $5,995 for the most popular option of the midship sports car. The Front Lift upgrade - identified in the order guide under RPO code E60 – is $1,995 as opposed to $1,495. Black trident-spoke wheels, carbon-fiber mirror covers, red and sterling silver engine covers, all-weather floor liners, and the contoured cargo area liners also are more expensive over the 2020 model.Don’t, however, dismiss the 2021 Corvette as being worse value than its predecessor. As you may know from the order guide we’ve covered in a previous story, the golden bowtie now offers wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto as standard on every trim, from the 1LT to the 3LT.New for the 2021 model year, the C8 is also available in Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat at $995 and Silver Flare at no additional cost. The FE2 Magnetic Ride Control suspension is a standalone option, not requiring the Z51 pack. According to Corvette Blogger, it’s $1,895 regardless of trim or body style.As a buyer, Chevy offers two options for your brand-new Corvette. You can either do everything through your local dealer or go to a top-volume dealer for no fewer than three choices: courtesy delivery, RPO code R8C for National Corvette Museum Delivery, or enclosed carrier shipping to your door.An indoor car cover is also available if you’re into that kind of stuff, and for the princely price of $1,195, option WKR also includes a fully rendered C8.R racing car, although that fellow has more in common with the Z06. To the point, the two models feature flat-plane crankshaft V8 engines.