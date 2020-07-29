2021 Chevrolet S10 Pickup Truck Revealed, It’s the Colorado’s Brazilian Brother

Although it’s a different animal from the Colorado in North America, the S10 of Brazil is similar in size and bears the same golden bowtie as the U.S. truck. Launched in 2012 and manufactured in Sao Jose dos Campos, the mid-sizer has been updated for 2021 with best-in-class connectivity and a small refresh of the exterior.
Available in three body styles – crew cab, single cab, and chassis cab – from $24,330 at current exchange rates, the S10 can be had in a choice of five trim levels that may sound surprisingly similar to those of the Colorado. In addition to the Advantage, Chevy is much obliged to offer the LS, LT, LTZ, and top-of-the-range High Country.
Another similarity to the stateside Colorado is the 2.8-liter Duramax turbo diesel, which features a new turbine for the 2021 model year. According to Chevrolet, the redesigned component “makes acceleration more progressive.” All told, the four-cylinder motor develops 200 PS (197 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet).
The standard engine remains the flex-fuel 2.5 gasser that can be had with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic. No fewer than seven exterior colors are available, and they are Summit White, Graphite Gray, Switchblade Silver, Topaz Gray, Eclipse Blue, and... wait for it... Edible Berries Red as well as Black Gold Black.
Updated to better serve the needs of the agribusiness sector in Brazil, the S10 is the only mid-size truck over there to feature Wi-Fi connectivity from the factory. “We know that Brazil is a continental country and that the Internet signal coverage isn’t uniform, so this feature is especially important in this context,” said Rodrigo Fioco, director of product marketing. The MyLink infotainment also knows how to pair a smartphone wirelessly with the help of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
A redesigned stabilizer bar, new wheel designs, and a revised front fascia are on the menu as well. The High Country is the most interesting styling-wise thanks to a black grille that reads C H E V R O L E T in bold letters across a central bar flanked by the headlights.
