Crashed C8 Corvette Listed on Copart Showing Only 2,118 Miles, Has Salvage Title

Imagine this. You knew the C8 was coming last year before the grand reveal, so you’ve reached to your Chevy dealer to drop a deposit. The midship Corvette is out of the bag, the order is finalized, and your car is scheduled for delivery in February 2020. Three months later, a collision translates to a salvage title and an auction on Copart 11 photos



Currently located in Florida, the mid-engine sports car shows only 2,118 miles on the clock, starts fine, and idles fine according to the Copart listing. That may not be the case if you take a look at the front end, namely the caved-in A/C condenser and radiator behind it. The bumper and lip spoiler have also been rendered obsolete, and all the wheels have been curbed or worse.



The worst damage, however, can be found on the driver-side rear wheel. Not only is it beyond repair, but the side axle and outer CV joint definitely need replacing as well. Copart doesn’t offer any information regarding the accident, yet



When all is said and done, a single question remains. Is it worth bidding on this fellow? Repairing the car doesn’t make too much sense from a financial standpoint, but scavenging whatever parts are still of interest is a tempting and low-risk proposition. Given that the dual-clutch transmission may have been damaged in the accident, the LT2 small-block V8 may be the most valuable piece of hardware in 100-percent working order.



