The World Was Blessed with Just 68 Other Camaro Drag Cars Like This One

COPO Camaros are some of the best Camaros, so it’s not necessarily a surprise that so many people are scanning the web every day looking for such a gem. 28 photos



Before talking money, let’s see what the car is all about.



The



As for what makes it so special, it’s because such Camaros have only been available to those that General Motors themselves invited to purchase. In other words, unless GM wanted you to get one, it was pretty much impossible to be able to buy a COPO Camaro drag car.



Only 69 such units were made every year, so technically, there are just 68 other Camaros like this one out there in the world. The car was purchased by a woman, the listing reveals, and it comes with the 396ci (6.5-liter) engine, which is paired with a 4-speed manual transmission.



There are several other race-oriented options on this Camaro, including a roll cage, and this makes total sense since it’s been built as a dragster in the first place. The owner says they have all the documentation that Chevrolet offered in 2013 when it built the car.



Well, search no more because a 2013 Chevrolet COPO Camaro can now be yours, with the owner selling it on eBay for a price we're not sure you're going to agree with.

