Chevy Camaro "Nomad" Is an Epic Shooting Brake Conversion

The Chevy Nomad, an interesting American family car, mostly remembered by the old-timers. Some of them have deep-enough pockets to buy an LS-swapped restomod. However, there's no rule saying you can't make a Nomad out of a Camaro, right?
Meet the "Nomaro," not to be confused with the Nova-Camaro project wearing the same name. It sounds like a mental illness that makes you negative all the time, but is actually a crazy project whipped up on the back of a 5th generation Camaro, aka the Bumblebee from the first Transformers.
Interestingly, the Camaro's memoirs say Chevy did make a shooting brake clay concept because they believed Ford was going to launch one too. The design was later put into production on the 1971-1976 GM "clamshell" wagons.
We've just discovered it in a Reddit post that even shows a shot of the roof being put on. However, the project has been around since at least 2018.
It would appear that somebody got inspired by the Nomad wagons sold by Chevy in the 1950s and '60s. However, we also want to point out that there's a previous Camaro-based rendering that looks just like this by Rain Prisk, and it's more in the shooting brake style, which somehow makes this cheap muscle car sound very expensive.
Like most wagon/shooting brake makeovers, the Camaro stays the same up to a point. However, the shape of the roof has been completely changed and it now tapers backwards all the way to the trunk.
The rear window that had to be added on is perhaps a little strange. But it's not like there's a golden standard for how a Camaro should be turned into a Nomad, plus the builder probably had to work around the rear arch.
The trunk opening really has our attention, the way it tapers around the taillights. It kind of looks like the one on the BMW E30 3 Series Touring models and definitely gives off 80s vibes.
