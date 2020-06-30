2021 Chevrolet Colorado Configurator Goes Live, Starting Price Up by $3,900

Battling for pickup truck supremacy couldn’t be more difficult in the U.S. right now, especially in the mid-size segment. Chevy for one reason or another thought that increasing the starting price of the Colorado by $3,900 makes more sense than having the edge over the Ford Ranger.
The reason for this over-the-top change in pricing is the reshuffling of trim and cabin options as well as standard equipment. GMC followed suit with the Canyon, which is now $26,400 as opposed to $22,200. Both trucks are now available to configure, and now’s the time to talk about capability.
Because the Duramax four-cylinder turbo diesel isn’t listed in the U.S. configurator, the Colorado loses a bit of towing and payload as well as city and highway miles per gallon. Only the 2.5- and 3.6-liter aspirated engines are currently available, and both of them are adequate for a mid-size pickup.
Depending on specification, you're looking at up to 7,000 pounds in terms of towing, 1,550 pounds for the payload rating, and a maximum cargo capacity of 49.9 cubic feet. Despite this apparent downgrade from the 2020 model year, Chevy describes the ‘Rado as a “major flex,” a pickup truck “approaching full-size capability” even though that’s only wishful thinking.
The WT remains the entry-level trim, followed by the LT, Z71 off-road package, and ZR2 off-road truck. No fewer than three configurations are on offer, namely the Extended Cab with the Long Box, Crew Cab with the Long Box, and Crew Cab Short Box. The Redline Special Edition and Z71 Midnight Edition are two options worth considering if looks are of the essence.
Not a mid-cycle enhancement in the true sense of the word, the 2021 Colorado does feature revised styling, new colors for the exterior, and new wheels. In the case of the WT, the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System features a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice commands, and Bluetooth connectivity for two devices in addition to a few more goodies.
As a brief refresher, the all-new Colorado and Canyon are due to arrive in 2023 on an evolution of the current platform – known as the 31XX-2. Hearsay suggests that both trucks will drop the current engine lineup in favor of one single option – the 2.7-liter Tripower from the Silverado and Sierra.
