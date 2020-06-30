Harvard Study Says Air Pollution Really Kills, Water Is Wet

More on this:

1 Air Pollution Exposure Has Been Linked With Higher Death Rate From Coronavirus

2 18-Car Pile-up in India Caused by Air Pollution Is All Kinds of Scary

3 The Netherlands Joins Growing List of Countries Banning ICE Cars, Target is 2030

4 China Shames California into Adopting Its Own Ban on Combustion-Engine Cars

5 Africa Is Burning the High-Sulphur Diesel That Europe Won't Accept