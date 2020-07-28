1.75 Millionth Corvette Will Be Produced Next Month

2021 Yamaha YZ250F Is a Whole New Level Dirt Bike

When it came out in 1953 as a concept with fiberglass body panels, America wasn’t prepared for the Corvette . But after the introduction of the Chevy small-block V8 to the lineup, pieces of the puzzle started to fall into place. 8 photos



More than six decades after the Golden Bowtie ventured into the sports car market, the Corvette will celebrate the 1.75 millionth example produced. Already ordered and confirmed to roll out the assembly line in Bowling Green next month, the milestone vehicle also happens to be a very lovely spec.







A rough estimate on the online configurator puts this specification at approximately $85k including freight. “We are appreciative of



NCM has been raffling cars for more than 20 years now, and this fellow here is also going to find itself an owner that way. “We are appreciative of those who support our raffle program through ticket purchases as it is one of the primary fundraisers for the Museum,” added Preston about the opportunity.



