2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Reveals Large Infotainment Display In Latest Spy Photos

Remember what General Motors head honcho Mary Barra said about the Bolt EV a few years ago? The hype over the e-hatchback from Chevrolet died down faster than the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit expected, and this is where the Bolt EUV enters the scene with crossover chops.
What comes as a bit of a surprise is that the second member of the family features pretty much the same ground clearance as the first, making it a front-wheel-drive “fauxover” at best. To make matters worse, GM has pushed back the mid-cycle refresh of the Bolt EV to 2021 as a 2022 model.
Until further notice, the carparazzi have been busy photographing the newcomer in great detail. The latest set of spy pics includes our best look yet at the dashboard, and as expected, Chevy decided on a larger touchscreen for the infotainment system. Expected with over-the-air updates and better graphics than the 10.2-inch LCD in the Bolt EV, the infotainment system appears to be joined by a different layout for the HVAC and audio buttons.
Twinned with the Buick Velite 7 from China, the Bolt EUV adopts the front-end styling language from the Blazer and Trailblazer. It’s a good-looking redesign, that’s for sure, but not exactly a trailblazing makeover (pun intended) if you remember what the competition offers for ages now. To the point, think about the front lighting of the Hyundai Kona and Nissan Juke.
An upward curvature for the rear doors and longitudinal roof rails are also featured, and the rear end is so camouflaged that it’s hard to tell what differences over the Bolt EV are hiding there. Longer than the hatchback, the crossover rides on a modified BEV2 vehicle architecture with Level 2 charging.
Don’t expect Ultium battery packs, though, because those are reserved for the BEV3 that Cadillac will debut this year in the guise of a three-row electric crossover. The 66-kWh LG Chem battery from the Bolt EV will have to make do, which means that the EPA-estimated range may be worse. In other words, expect the Bolt EUV to travel less than 259 miles (417 kilometers) in one go.
