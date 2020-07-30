autoevolution
Pro-Touring 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Boasts Camaro ZL1 Seats, Corvette LS3 Engine

1970 was an important year for the Chevelle. A squared-up stance replaced the Coke-bottle styling of the previous model, and the interior received a few updates as well. Under the hood, Chevy offered two big-block Super Sport options.
This Chevelle, however, has switched to a small-block LS3 sourced from a Corvette. A pro-touring build through and through, the two-door hardtop cranks out 525 horsepower without forced induction and features a Tremec six-speed manual.

Advertised on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $90,000 or best offer, the 1970 model sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to a Moser 12-bolt rear end fitted with a Detroit Truetrac helical-gear differential that features 3.73 gears. So far so good, but the seller also mentions Baer four-wheel brakes along with BF Goodrich rubber wrapped around 19- and 20-inch custom Asanti three-piece wheels painted in black.

Power windows, power seats, a tilt steering column, Auto Meter instrumentation, touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth and satellite navigation, and LED headlights are a few other highlights. As expected of a pro-tourer built with this much attention to detail, air conditioning and a heater have also been fitted.

One of the most peculiar upgrades comes in the guise of the leather-and-suede seats, which were sourced from a Camaro ZL1. The transmission’s clutch, on the other hand, comes from a Corvette Z06. As you can tell from the undercarriage shots, RideTech drop spindles give the Chevelle a more aggressive stance as well.

The seller went all out with getting the A-body frame to its former glory, sandblasting and treating it with PPG epoxy primer less than a year ago. Polyurethane frame bushings and hardware, a brand-new fuel tank and similarly new pump, UMI performance sway bars, and KYB shocks are also mentioned in the eBay ad.

Currently located in Florida and coming with a clean title in the seller’s name, the car has also been treated to premium carpeting, custom door panels, and a high-quality dash pad. Last, but certainly not least, the LS3 engine is said to have covered only 6k miles.

