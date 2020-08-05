Classic Investments Spent Over 3,000 Hours Restoring This 1969 Dodge Charger R/T

When we think about the ‘60s, countless examples of fine automotive history will come to mind, but Dodge Charger has to be among the most memorable of all. It is nothing less than a Hollywood star, having made an appearance on the sets of numerous blockbusters, including Death Proof, Blade and the renown Fast and Furious franchise.
Dodge Charger R/T was first popularized by Bullit, an action-thriller film released in 1968, where it is seen speeding away on San Francisco’s streets alongside a 1968 Ford Mustang GT in what is considered to be one of the most influential car chase scenes in movie history.
Although later models remained impressive in their own right (yes, even the radically redesigned 1975 model), the second-generation Chargers were by far the most attractive!
All things considered, the 1969 Dodge Charger R/T came across as being ridiculously ahead of its time.
Classic Investments is an automotive workshop based in London, United Kingdom. They specialize in restoring and customizing investment-grade classic vehicles of all shapes and sizes, including a 1956 GAZ M20 and 1966 Jaguar E-Type. I would strongly encourage you to check out their Facebook and Instagram accounts to get a better idea about what they’re up to.
“The product of our painstaking effort is a re-created and repaired classic car to a concours standard that is equal and often better than when they left the factory.”
Among their restomodded retro beauties, we’ll discover one of the most refined restorations of a 1969 Dodge Charger R/T to ever exist, period.
A jaw-dropping 3,000 hours have gone into building this masterpiece (I feel exhausted just thinking about it). To match today’s standards in terms of performance and reliability, Classic Investments made several adjustments, such as replacing the original suspension with a sport-tuned setup featuring Koni dampers, providing the Charger with power steering and assisted braking, as well as a high-flow stainless steel exhaust system.
Inside this Charger R/T’s cabin you will find refurbished gauges and controls to keep things retro, but other materials have been replaced. For instance, we now see Italian PANA leather and Wenge wood accents, besides meticulous custom carpeting and additional sound insulation.
There’s no available information about the price tag of Classic Investments’ Dodge Charger, but it’s fairly safe to assume that it’ll be way beyond my (and probably your) budget.
Dodge Charger R/T was first popularized by Bullit, an action-thriller film released in 1968, where it is seen speeding away on San Francisco’s streets alongside a 1968 Ford Mustang GT in what is considered to be one of the most influential car chase scenes in movie history.
Although later models remained impressive in their own right (yes, even the radically redesigned 1975 model), the second-generation Chargers were by far the most attractive!
All things considered, the 1969 Dodge Charger R/T came across as being ridiculously ahead of its time.
Classic Investments is an automotive workshop based in London, United Kingdom. They specialize in restoring and customizing investment-grade classic vehicles of all shapes and sizes, including a 1956 GAZ M20 and 1966 Jaguar E-Type. I would strongly encourage you to check out their Facebook and Instagram accounts to get a better idea about what they’re up to.
“The product of our painstaking effort is a re-created and repaired classic car to a concours standard that is equal and often better than when they left the factory.”
Among their restomodded retro beauties, we’ll discover one of the most refined restorations of a 1969 Dodge Charger R/T to ever exist, period.
A jaw-dropping 3,000 hours have gone into building this masterpiece (I feel exhausted just thinking about it). To match today’s standards in terms of performance and reliability, Classic Investments made several adjustments, such as replacing the original suspension with a sport-tuned setup featuring Koni dampers, providing the Charger with power steering and assisted braking, as well as a high-flow stainless steel exhaust system.
Inside this Charger R/T’s cabin you will find refurbished gauges and controls to keep things retro, but other materials have been replaced. For instance, we now see Italian PANA leather and Wenge wood accents, besides meticulous custom carpeting and additional sound insulation.
There’s no available information about the price tag of Classic Investments’ Dodge Charger, but it’s fairly safe to assume that it’ll be way beyond my (and probably your) budget.