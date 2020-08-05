Classic Investments Spent Over 3,000 Hours Restoring This 1969 Dodge Charger R/T

More on this:

1 We Never Get Tired of Reimagined Porsche 911s from Singer, So Here’s Another

2 1978 Ford Bronco With Coyote V8 and Whipple Supercharger Costs Supercar Money

3 Almost Pristine 1937 Chevrolet Truck for Sale Is a $20K Yellow Bargain

4 This Dodge Challenger Is a One of a Kind SRT8 with Lamborghini-Like Scissor Door