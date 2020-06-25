Jaguar E-Type Lightweight GT by Eagle Is the New Definition of Racing Cool

If you are Jaguar fan, than the name Eagle sings a song to your ears. The company has been in the business of remaking E-Types since 1984, and has created over the years some incredible builds like the Speedster, Low Drag GT and Spyder GT.
Now it’s time for something that proved to be a challenge greater than all that came before it, according to Eagle: create a special version of the E-Type Lightweight, one of the rares Jags ever made.
Back in 1963, Jaguar created the race car extensively in aluminum and fitted a 3.8-liter engine on it to have it race down the tracks with success. Only 12 of them were ever made, making the series one enthusiasts really covet.
The Eagle variant, which was revealed this week, is based on the Series 1 E-Type stripped naked to allow the replacement of every body panel with aluminum ones. Of the 8,000 hours spent on getting the whole thing together, 2,500 were put into shaping the body of the car, Eagle says.
Once the body was ready, instead of the 3.8-liter engine a much larger 4.7-liter one was fitted. It develops 380 bhp and 375 lb ft of torque, and is linked to a 5-speed transmission.
“An Eagle E-Type is always an ultimate development of the model, with each variation created for a different type of driver,” said in a statement Eagle founder Henry Pearman.
“Three years ago, a customer asked us to create Eagle’s vision of Jaguar’s ultimate E-Type, the Lightweight. The result of that project is the Eagle Lightweight GT, rigorously developed and proven and now ready for further builds.”
Each of the modifications to the original E-Type – which you can study in full in the press release section attached below – has been made with a clear goal in mind: keep the weight to the lowest level possible. When it was all done and over, the scale tipped at 1,017 kg (2.242 pounds).
We are not being told what the acceleration numbers or top speed are, but once the first one gets out there we’ll probably learn some more about that too. Pricing was not announced.
Back in 1963, Jaguar created the race car extensively in aluminum and fitted a 3.8-liter engine on it to have it race down the tracks with success. Only 12 of them were ever made, making the series one enthusiasts really covet.
The Eagle variant, which was revealed this week, is based on the Series 1 E-Type stripped naked to allow the replacement of every body panel with aluminum ones. Of the 8,000 hours spent on getting the whole thing together, 2,500 were put into shaping the body of the car, Eagle says.
Once the body was ready, instead of the 3.8-liter engine a much larger 4.7-liter one was fitted. It develops 380 bhp and 375 lb ft of torque, and is linked to a 5-speed transmission.
“An Eagle E-Type is always an ultimate development of the model, with each variation created for a different type of driver,” said in a statement Eagle founder Henry Pearman.
“Three years ago, a customer asked us to create Eagle’s vision of Jaguar’s ultimate E-Type, the Lightweight. The result of that project is the Eagle Lightweight GT, rigorously developed and proven and now ready for further builds.”
Each of the modifications to the original E-Type – which you can study in full in the press release section attached below – has been made with a clear goal in mind: keep the weight to the lowest level possible. When it was all done and over, the scale tipped at 1,017 kg (2.242 pounds).
We are not being told what the acceleration numbers or top speed are, but once the first one gets out there we’ll probably learn some more about that too. Pricing was not announced.