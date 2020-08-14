Officine Uragani’s Sfida Is the Most Rugged 1980 Honda CX500 You’ve Seen

This Is How You Properly Install ACS Composite Side Rockers on the C7 Corvette

The C8 may be all the rage, but don’t forget the C7 still is a tempting proposition. Only a handful are still available on dealership lots, and they’re up for grabs with considerable discounts in order to make room for the midship sports car 30 photos



ACS Composite, however, is much obliged to treat C7 owners to plenty of mods such as the side rockers in the following video and photo gallery. Not only are they “made in Canada and are manufactured using ABS plastic injection,” but they’re a lot more durable than ABS parts that are thermoformed onto a mold.



Available in various designs at price points that start at $399 and top at $569 including shipping, these rockers take “



As you can tell from the how-to video uploaded by ACS Composite on YouTube, the installation process for the side rockers starts off by cleaning the car. Then, you dry fit the part in order to see if there’s a gap that needs adjustment.



The next steps are rather simple as well. Take off the OEM screws, dry fit the rocker, and put two clamps where the jacking points of the car are, and make sure that the fender cavity matches the rocker. Tighten all the screws by hand, then tight them again to the fullest with either a screwdriver or an electric screwdriver.







